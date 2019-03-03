Recent ‘Fortnite’ Skin Resembles ‘Apex Legends’ Lifeline and Gamers Have Thoughts

Ever since the arrival of Respawn Entertainment’s free-to-play Apex Legends, it would seem that Epic Games has felt a bit of pressure in the battle royale department. This is understandable, as Apex Legends has been an absolute hit since its first day. That said, the heat is on between the two titles, but fans have pointed out some similarities that may be bordering rip-off territory.

A recent tweet from “TmarTn” on Twitter suggests that a recent Fortnite skin was copied from Apex Legends‘ character Lifeline. Upon looking at the two side-by-side, the resemblance is certainly appears to be there.

Fortnite: Can I borrow your homework?

Apex: Yeah, just make sure to change it a little

Fortnite: pic.twitter.com/jQpHqrWpqH — TmarTn (@TmarTn) February 28, 2019

Now, there is no sure way to tell that Epic modeled that particular character after Lifeline unless they come out and say that’s what they did. However, it’s worth noting that the characters and skins in Fortnite are likely not developed overnight, and probably take some time to create.

That, of course, didn’t stop players from roasting the Fortnite devs:

Ahem, all rise, would the defendant like to say anything in light of the accusations that have been brought against him. Fortnite: My dog ate my homework. Judge: seriously? Fortnite: yeah, we had to do something to replace it. Judge: that’s the best you got? Fortnite: yeah. — Captain Run3gun (@ChedesterCurtis) February 28, 2019

Fortnite: Can I borrow your homework?

Apex: Yeah, just make sure to change it a little.

Fortnite: pic.twitter.com/bwnfJbVQQK — TaKen.FL 🏅 (@TaKenR6) March 3, 2019

when i saw the skin, i thought it was a new one for Lifeline 😂 — Jacob Swanson (@larip8) February 28, 2019

Popular Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins recently commented on how Fortnite copied Apex Legends with the new ping system that was implemented with the arrival of Season 8. “What do you do when Sea of Thieves and Apex become super popular but also, Fortnite is still popular, what do you do,” he asked. “You take the best of both worlds!” Of course, this is referring to the ping system and the addition of Pirates.

Needless to say, the competition between the two battle royale games will likely only continue to grow. Here’s to hoping this only makes video games even better moving forward.

What do you think about all of this? Is the Fortnite skin a blatant rip-off of Apex Legends‘ Lifeline, or do you believe the character was in development before Apex Legends was released? Sound off in the comment section below!

