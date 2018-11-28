‘Red Dead Online’ Beta Progress Might Not Carry Over Once Fully Released

With the Red Dead Online beta being available for many, it’s time for fans of the western game to enjoy some of the more social aspects that the title has to offer. The potential downside? All of that progress might not carry over when RDO officially launches.

The team over at Rockstar Games provided an extensive outline for what’s next but tucked away at the very end of their latest blog post was a warning of potential lost progress. According to the site, “We hope that all player progress during this early period of the Beta will be able to remain intact long term, however as with many betas for large scale online experiences such as this, there is always the chance that we may need to implement rank or other stat resets in case of issues.”

The good news is it looks like keeping everything in tact is a priority for the studio, even if it may not totally be an assured thing. Still, with so much to do within Red Dead Online, it would be nice to know that all of that hard work will carry over.

To make sure that servers aren’t overwhelmed given the amount of interest in what Red Dead Online has to offer, the studio is handling the release of beta access in a very particular way. Rockstar Games tells us:

Tuesday, November 27th: All Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition owners. Please note, players who purchased the physical Ultimate Edition must redeem the Ultimate Edition code in the packaging to be eligible.

Wednesday, November 28th: All players who played Red Dead Redemption 2 on October 26th according to our data.

Thursday, November 29th: All players who played Red Dead Redemption 2 between October 26th to October 29th according to our data.

Friday, November 30th: All players who own Red Dead Redemption 2.

The studio added, “We are aiming to deliver a stable and fun experience while collecting as much crucial information and feedback as possible to help us continually improve Red Dead Online. As with any Beta period, we plan to take the time necessary throughout to make Red Dead Online a complete, fun and fully-functional experience, which may take several weeks or months as we continually work to fix bugs, improve systems and implement player feedback into current or future plans.”

For those that have the Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition, it’s time to get started because this feature is available for you right now. As for the game itself, Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.