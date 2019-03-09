‘Red Dead Online’ Giving Away Free Items For Limited Time

Rockstar Games is giving away some free goodies for both Red Dead Online and GTA Online players for a limited time.

More specifically, if you log in and play Red Dead Online this week, Rockstar Games will automatically award you fire arrows, high velocity ammo, and more. All you’ll need to do is head to camp or to one of the post offices and pick your items up.

Receive a free care package this week including Fire Arrows, High Velocity Ammo and more, just by participating in the Red Dead Online Beta.



Visit your camp’s lockbox or any post office across the five states to collect.



Thank you for your support!https://t.co/rLt3NfnO9w pic.twitter.com/HrvHEBJuxN — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) March 8, 2019

Meanwhile, for GTA Online, Rockstar Games is hosting a similar promotion that will grant players free t-shirts for their characters to wear if they play the game before March 13.

For a limited time, the rare Blue & Red Class of ’98 Tees are back in #GTAOnline – play anytime this week till March 13 and collect both Details on all current bonuses and sales at https://t.co/FJ5nEKcH3E pic.twitter.com/4ZPlzsXm1X — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) March 8, 2019

In addition to some free items, Rockstar Games is also now offering players gold in Red Dead Online and money in GTA Online if they add 2-step verification to their Social Club account. You can find more details about what’s exactly being offered and how to add the security feature by clicking here.

Interestingly, all of this comes during a rough time for Rockstar Games, which has seen it lambasted for its recent update to Red Dead Online, and for the general state of the online portion of Red Dead Redemption 2. In short, people are mad about the game’s economy, its lack of content, and how grindy it is. In other words, perhaps the timing of these free items isn’t very random.

