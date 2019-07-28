Red Dead Online Player Gets The Most Satisfying 2-for-1 Kill On Griefers

Since the launch of Red Dead Online Beta on PS4 and Xbox One last year, griefers have been a problem in the open-world western. While Rockstar Games has made changes and tweaks that have made them less of a problem over time, they still plague the experience and can be the source of much vexation. And nobody likes griefers. Heck, even other griefers don’t like griefers, and thus when things don’t go their way, it creates for some extremely satisfying moments.

For example, taking to Reddit, one player recently shared their run-in with two griefers they recently had. Riding on their horse, the player came up on the two delinquents, who look like they just griefed another player. Once realizing he’s there, they then try to and kill the mounted player. However, the player is ready and unleashes a two-for-one shot. The shot itself is nothing super special, but it’s incredibly satisfying to watch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Again, Rockstar Games has been taking consistent measures to curtail griefing in Red Dead Online, but no matter what it does, there’s always going to be players who simply want to troll other people. It was a major issue at the launch of the beta, but since the game’s launch out of beta, it’s not as much of a problem. Still, watching justice dealt out to griefers will never get old. In fact, I’d say the only thing better than watching griefers get destroyed is crashing KKK rallies in the base game with molotovs and your lasso.

Red Dead Online is available for free for anyone who owns Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 or Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports, but there has been multiple leaks and rumors suggesting the game is coming to PC, and possibly pretty soon. Further, it’s probably a safe bet to assume the title is also going to be re-released on PS5 and Xbox Scarlett at some point.

