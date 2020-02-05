Rockstar Games Confirms Long Overdue Bug Fix Is Finally Coming to Red Dead Online

Back in February 2019, a Red Dead Online glitch surfaced that made animals disappear from the game entirely or in some cases just drastically reduced the number of animals in the world. A year later, this is still a problem, and Rockstar Games has finally acknowledged it, noting that a fix is on the way. When the fix will be live, isn’t divulged. For now, all we know is that it’s in the pipeline, and presumably coming with the game’s next update.

“We are aware of player reports of low animal counts in Red Dead Online while playing in certain sessions,” writes the developer on Twitter. “We are currently working on a fix and will provide an update as soon as we have more information.”

As alluded to, this has been an issue for a very long time, which fans were quick to point out in the replies to the tweet:

As you may know, Red Dead Online has had quite a few issues since launch, and this has been one of the most prominent ones. And as players pointed out, it’s been an issue for a very long time, so it’s unclear why it’s taking Rockstar Games so long to let players know it’s aware of the problem.

Red Dead Online is available, for free, to anyone who owns Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, or Google Stadia.