Red Dead Online: The Owlhoot Family Bounty Now Live

A new Legendary Bounty is now live in Red Dead Online on PS4 and Xbox One: The Owlhoot family, a sadistic bunch responsible for killing people for fun. The bounty is available to complete until October 7. As always, only licensed Bounty Hunters can take on the Legendary Bounty Missions, which can be picked up at any Bounty Board. And like previous Legendary Bounties, this one will reappear with increased difficulty upon initial completion.

“Responsible for the treacherous murders of many an innocent traveler, a bounty has been placed on the senior members of The Owlhoot Family, effective immediately,” reads an official blurb about the new bounty. “Currently operating out of Rio Bravo, this notorious gang of desperados is wanted for multiple counts of barbarism and murder around Benedict Pass. It is imperative and of the utmost urgency that these dangerous criminals be held to account for their misdeeds by October 7th – whether by capture or by death. Approach this group with extreme caution, and you may want to enlist the help of your fellow Bounty Hunters when attempting to capture multiple targets.”

In addition to the new Legendary Bounty, there’s other new content in the game, including a new Collector Free Roam event, the Hunter Hatchet, and more.

“The existence of a rare and high value Condor Egg has been rumored and eagle-eyed Collectors are invited to join in the search,” reads an official blurb. “Keep an eye on the skies (Condors tend to circle overhead, after all) but beware of roaming bandits seeking to line their own pockets. The first player to find the Egg will get to keep it to do with as they wish. Free Roam Event – Condor Egg is available to all Collectors Rank 4 and above – look out for an invite while exploring the world in Free Roam.”

The Hunter Hacthet is pitched as a brutal, sharp-edged weapon built to break through both flesh and bone. It’s now being sold by local Fences in Saint Dennis, Van Horn, Rhodes, and Emerald Ranch.

Red Dead Online is available on PS4 and Xbox One. For more details and media on the new content injected into the game this week, click here.