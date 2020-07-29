Red Dead Online Fans are Disappointed with the Naturalist Update
Red Dead Online's latest update is the first significant addition to the game in quite some time. After months of prodding and even online protests where players dressed as clowns, it looked like fans had finally gotten what they wanted. Unfortunately, it seems that many fans aren't happy with the new content. From server issues, to the cost of the update, and the content itself, a significant portion of the Red Dead Online fanbase is still unhappy with the direction of the game. Hopefully this new update will lead to Rockstar Games delivering content that fans feel will be worth the wait.
What do you think of Red Dead Online's latest update? Are you happy with the Naturalist role? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Red Dead Online!
A lot of players seem disappointed.
I really don't know how to feel about the new #RedDeadOnline update... i guess i feel... dissapointed, i mean its been 7 months and we got a role that seems really confusing to figure out and seems to contradict itself, i love Red Dead Online but this just feels... wrong— Dion Thronton (@bazinga199981) July 28, 2020
prevnext
Some are calling it boring.
@RockstarGames the new naturalist role in Red Dead Online directly conflicts with the trader role. I'm not allowed to hunt because Harriet automatically knows ever time I kill an animal. That's ridiculous.
Helping Harriet is the most boring role in the game yet.— Ganderlow (@ganderlow) July 28, 2020
prevnext
Cost is a turn-off.
imagine being in the wild west and paying 25 gold bars to do a job that gave u 10$ that is red dead online in a nutshell an i dont know if i can be bothered anymore lol— Rarrii Katya S (@xXRariiXx) July 28, 2020
prevnext
Connection issues seem rampant.
Red Dead Online: The Naturalist: Bad role, bad Outlaw pass and just been getting disconnected for hours— tyler🌙 (@thewalkingbruh) July 29, 2020
prevnext
The word "bland" is being thrown around.
I think naturalist role is not what red dead online needed right now...instead some other kind of role would have made more sense... naturalist role seems bland after few hours of grinding... maybe they should have added bank heist kind of thing like GTA or something bigger— CA 99 (@CAlpha99) July 29, 2020
prevnext
Fans have some suggestions...
Unfortunately, it's more of the same; this update is bringing precisely no one back to RDO. Where is Undead Nightmare 2? Where is the heist equivalent? Remember when R* said they were under-monetizing their games and then delivered Red Dead Online dead on arrival?— kinkywithknives (@kinkywithknives) July 28, 2020
prevnext
...and many are hoping for better from the game's next update.
Very underwhelming Outlaw Pass, the new role just feels like an extension of the Trader role, and the content within those roles is going to burn out by mid-August. I really hope your plans in the fall show more passion for Red Dead Online because this update just shouts "meh"— Chris IRISH2K Slone (@TheIRISH2K) July 28, 2020
prevnext
Not everyone is disappointed, however!
While I'm enjoying the new Red Dead Online update, I can see why people are upset and I really hope this isn't all Rockstar plans on dropping.— 🦓 FLYGOD of BONEVILLE 🦓 (@JakeTheHale97) July 29, 2020
prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.