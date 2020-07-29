Red Dead Online Fans are Disappointed with the Naturalist Update

Red Dead Online's latest update is the first significant addition to the game in quite some time. After months of prodding and even online protests where players dressed as clowns, it looked like fans had finally gotten what they wanted. Unfortunately, it seems that many fans aren't happy with the new content. From server issues, to the cost of the update, and the content itself, a significant portion of the Red Dead Online fanbase is still unhappy with the direction of the game. Hopefully this new update will lead to Rockstar Games delivering content that fans feel will be worth the wait.

