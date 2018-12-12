‘Red Dead Online’ Update Released

Red Dead Online’s latest update released on Tuesday and made Red Dead Redemption 2’s online component more stable while fixing some issues players had encountered.

This isn’t the first update Red Dead Online has received with others changing systems like the game’s economy following players’ feedback about the online world, but Tuesday’s update focuses strictly on bug fixes and stability as opposed to gameplay changes. Some of the missions players embarked on were bugged so that they couldn’t be completed properly and were therefore not yielding the rewards they should’ve, but Rockstar Games’ update targeted those issues to resolve the problems.

The full patch notes for Red Dead Online’s beta can be seen below and are free of any spoilers for the online game.

Title Update 1.04: Today we are rolling out some new fixes to the Red Dead Online Beta to improve stability and address some persistent bugs that have been causing players to be kicked from sessions. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 11, 2018

General stability improvements

Fixed the issue where players removing an injured horse from the stables without healing it would result in the Scrawny Nag appearing when whistling for their horse

Fixed an issue where players could not exit the house in the Mission ‘Love and Honor’

Fixed an issue where players would be unable to load beyond 90% in the Red Dead Online beta unless they entered Story mode first

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck at a black screen after a Posse leader quit the lobby in the mission ‘Love and Honor’

Fixed an issue where players could crash to the Xbox Home screen when resuming from a suspended state after connecting to Xbox Live services

Fixed an issue where players could be kicked from Rockstar game services with error 0x99395004 after completing part 2 of the mission ‘Honor Among Horse Thieves’

Red Dead Online’s update was accompanied by another set of changes that dealt specifically with the single-player story mode of Red Dead Redemption 2. Those changes can all be seen here and consist mostly of the bug fixes and the like similar to what Red Dead Online players received.

Red Dead Online’s beta is currently still live for all players who own the game to experience with Rockstar Games still planning on releasing more updates following players’ feedback.