‘Red Dead Redemption 2’: Arthur Morgan Voice Actor Thanks Fans in New Video

Red Dead Redemption 2’s voice actor for Arthur Morgan shared a video for the game’s fans where he thanked them for their support and love for the game.

Roger Clark, the actor who voiced Arthur in Red Dead Redemption 2, tasked his fans with helping him to reach a certain number of followers on Instagram. He said if he got to 25,000 followers by the time The Game Awards aired on December 6th, he’d share a video of himself speaking so fans could hear the voice of Arthur one more time. Within just a few days, he’d already achieved that goal and gotten more than 26,000 followers. After posting a photo of himself alongside Pico Alexander, the voice actor for another of Red Dead Redemption 2’s characters named Kieran Duffy, he promised the video would be coming soon. That video was released as promised on Instagram where he thanked everyone and said Red Dead Redemption 2’s fanbase is the best.

Since sharing the video, Clark’s follower count has gone much higher than the 25,000 goal he originally set. He’s currently sitting at over 32,000 followers on his Instagram page with most of the comments on his latest video praising his voice acting skills.

Clark announced that he’d be taking on the role of Arthur in Red Dead Redemption 2 back in October alongside the release of the game. He, along with other voice actors catalogued in a Twitter Moment created by Rockstar Games, tweeted to say that he’d be in the game and named the character he’d be playing. After the game was released, a video showing clips from the game next to the actors who voiced the characters being featured gave viewers a better look at the individuals voicing their favorite characters from the cast.

To celebrate the release of Red Dead Redemption 2, I’m thrilled to reveal my role as ARTHUR MORGAN.#RDR2 #ArthurMorgan #actor #actorslife — Roger Clark (@rclark98) October 26, 2018

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and the beta version of Red Dead Online is now available for many players with the full beta release coming later this week for all players to experience.