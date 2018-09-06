‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Character Profiles Revealed

It’s been a little while since we saw Rockstar Games’ in-depth gameplay trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2, as the publisher has been promising more to come. However, based on the interactions on its Twitter channel this morning, it’s safe to say that something is definitely on the way.

Rockstar has shared a number of character images and quotes on its account this morning, profiling heroes and villains that will be featured in the forthcoming prequel, including the all-too-familiar Dutch van der Linde as well as secondary characters like Susan Grimshaw and Molly O’Shea that will serve some purpose to the story, such as providing additional missions for the players to take on, or lending themselves to the narrative.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We included all the character images and details below, so take a look. More than likely, Rockstar isn’t done yet, as we’ll see even more reveals in the days ahead. In the meantime, though, we think you’ll like the inclusion of one particular character in this mix — good ol’ John Marston, who headlined the original Red Dead Redemption.

Dutch van der Linde pic.twitter.com/JChjsu6Ba5 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 6, 2018

And for good measure, here’s a wanted poster for Dutch, done old timey style.

This will possibly tie in with a new gameplay trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2, including one that focuses more on John’s role and provides a little more detail on the characters that we’re going to be dealing with. No doubt it’ll big up to a rather big product in the long run — and we might even get a glimpse of what multiplayer is all about too.

Something’s going to happen soon, though, because the game is literally weeks away from release. Red Dead Redemption 2 is set to arrive on October 26 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. We’ll let you know what the publisher has up its sleeve next!