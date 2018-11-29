‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Clothing Line Introduced

Have you played through Red Dead Redemption 2 sometime over the past month and said to yourself, "You know, I would probably look good in Arthur Morgan's shirt and jacket?" Well, here's your opportunity to add them to your closet space.

Rockstar Games has teamed up with Barking Irons to produce a special line of Red Dead Redemption 2-related goods, including clothing straight off of Arthur Morgan's digital back. The full line of items can be found here, and there's a lot to choose from.

The shirts and jackets are available in sizes extra small to XXL, and there's a good selection here.

First up is a sweet Gunslinger Jacket, featuring water-resistant waxed cotton and leather, bound buttonholes, along with Arthur Morgan collar print and Van Der Linde Gang inside pocket print. It goes for $250.00, but is well worth it if you're looking to keep warm this winter.

Next up is a trio of stylish shirts, including a denim chore shirt, an everyday shirt, and a railroad shirt, along with others offered on this page. They go for about $120 to $150 plus shipping, which is a bit on the hefty side. However, if you want to look like Arthur Morgan, this is the best way to go about it. And you can even see the Morgan print on the collars as well.

There are also bags available if you're into that sort of thing, including an authentic Saddle Bag with Red Dead Redemption 2 print on it ($180.00), as well as a Riding Duffel Bag with the game's logo ($325.00). If you prefer something a little less expensive, you can also get a white Large Tote bag for just $75.00, also featuring the RDR2 logo. You'll see another nice undershirt below as well!

While these items may be a bit too steep for some budgets, there's no question that certain fans will go after them, especially considering they're in a limited edition collection that won't be available for long. And with the demand that's gone into other RDR2 related items (like the shot glass, lighter and building sets), we're likely to see orders pouring in for these

So if you've got someone that's been itching to be like Arthur Morgan in real life (but without going nuts and yelling "LENNY!" in a bar), consider these items for their Christmas list.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Don't forget to read our review!