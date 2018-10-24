‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Getting a Free Companion App This Friday

We're literally just hours away from the release of Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games' long-anticipated sequel. But as you may have heard, the map in this game is huge, and it's pretty easy to lose your way if you're not careful. Fortunately, it sounds like the publisher is more than prepared for the situation.

Rockstar has detailed a companion app that will be available for download on both iOS and Google Play starting this Friday, October 26. It will serve as a guide that will help you with a number of in-game tasks, including hunting your enemies, finding hiding spots from officers of the law, and finding locations, such as the nearest General Store.

The publisher explained, "The Red Dead Redemption 2 Companion App connects directly with your PlayStation 4 or Xbox One as you play, delivering real-time interactive information to your smart device. Available for download on October 26th on both iOS and Android, you can pan and zoom the map, set waypoints or mark areas of interest with a tap on your screen, aiding your exploration and discovery throughout the expansive world of Red Dead Redemption 2."

In addition, "The app will also show you Arthur Morgan's core info and stats in real-time on your device, allowing you to completely remove the in-game HUD from your television should you choose. Additionally, the Companion lets you examine Arthur's in-game Journal, provides stat tracking through Social Club, contains the full digital game manual, plus an optional digital version of the Red Dead Redemption 2 Complete Official Guide from Piggyback and more."

The app appears to be loaded with a lot of background, and is sure to keep you busy as you cover your ground and check in on the history of Dutch's gang, along with other story details. And the fact it connects right to your game enables a higher level of interaction than you might expect.

We'll let you know as soon as the app becomes available, but it's likely to be sometime later Thursday evening, when the game will be ready for play as well.

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases on October 26 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.