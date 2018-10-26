This ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Cosplay Brings Arthur to Life

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Red Dead Redemption 2 is finally here and players are already taking to the Wild, Wild West to go off on their own adventures. For an experience that has been garnering perfect scores and incredible love from the community, it’s only natural that the cosplays would start to pour in.

Maul Cosplay has been the face of some amazing characters in the past, including a dead ringer for The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia.

Don’t take my word for it, check him out yourself. With fine craftsmanship with the armor and weapon set, Ben also uses his extensive knowledge of special effects makeup to bring those rough characteristics to the real world with the help of his lovely partner in crime (and in matrimony), fellow cosplayer Maja Felicitas.

Their worked combined with notable photographer ‘eosAndy’ makes for stunning recreations of our favourite characters that we can’t help but to love seeing brought into the real world.

This talented cosplayer has also produced other amazing works such as Corvo (Dishonored 1 & 2), Darth Maul, Soldier 76 (Overwatch), Metal Gear Solid’s Snake, Khal Drogo, and more! You can check him out at his official page here.

As far as Red Dead Redemption 2 goes, the game itself is available now on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The reviews have been pouring in and perfect scores can be seen across the board. We ourselves even gave it a perfect review as well, and you can see why we loved it so much right here.

“Some of you may just be coming in to see how things built up for John Marston. But Red Dead Redemption II is more than that, and Rockstar Games once again lives up to a potential level that we can all aspire to. I hope this one goes on to sell nearly 100 million copies down the road like GTA V has — its tireless development team of former and current employees deserve as much,” reads our full review.

Our own Robert Workman added, “The game as a whole really just stacks up with one great thing after another. I’ve spent a good, long week plowing through what it has to offer and I’m still digging, just to see what surprise will come my way next. The amount of replayability is through the roof, whether you want to create a business enterprise for yourself or your “family,” or just seek getting into trouble with a few shootouts and wagon takeovers. We’ll still be playing for months and finding something — and that’s not even counting the promise that comes with Red Dead Online. Hope you saved some time for that in November.”