Red Dead Redemption 2 DLC and Remake Rumor Debunked

Two rumors about Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2 popped up over the weekend, both of them hinting at some exciting news for the series. One of them suggested that a remake of the original Red Dead Redemption was in the works to rerelease the game on modern consoles while the second suggested that upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2 DLC would be focused on aliens. Not too surprisingly, it turns out that both of those rumors were false.

The rumors about the supposed remake and DLC originated from the same person, a Reddit user with a very convincing account named throwaway11113454. That user said they had a friend who was an environment artist at Rockstar Games while acknowledging that many people used similar credentials to back up their leaks and rumors, so people were therefore free to not believe them if they wanted. It turns out that would’ve been the right call since the same user has returned to say the rumor was all just one big “experiment.”

Returning to Reddit for another post about the spreading of Red Dead rumors, the user said “there is no DLC for Red Dead Redemption 2 or remake of the first game” as far as they know. Elaborating on that debunking of the rumor, they said this was an exploration of how news and rumors are spread within “video game culture.”

“This was an experiment I have always wanted to do regarding the spreading of rumors in video game culture,” the user said. “I’ve been thinking about this for a while and wondering how I was going to do it, then I saw red dead online was basically being ignored (most likely not, but the fans are in the dust about it, including me) so this was basically a good starting point for me.”

Red Dead Redemption 2 has already dabbled in alien territory in the past, so the user said they thought that would be a safe place to start. Couple that with an source of someone who supposedly works at Rockstar and adding some could-be-true details such as the ability to keep playing as Arthur Morgan and you’ve got yourself a recipe for a fake rumor.

So, Red Dead Redemption 2’s alien DLC and a Red Dead Redemption remake aren’t happening, at least not based on anything which was provided in that rumor. There’s always the chance that Rockstar could have some plans for either DLC or a remake, but we likely won’t know about that until Rockstar itself announces it.