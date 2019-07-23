Rumor: Red Dead Redemption 2 Story DLC Releasing Next Year, Features Aliens

UPDATE: The rumor in question has been confirmed as fake.

According to a new rumor, Rockstar Games is releasing Red Dead Redemption 2 single-player story DLC next year that will be alien focused. The rumor comes way of an anonymous source over on Reddit, who cites a friend at Rockstar Games that is serving as an environment artist on the DLC. The leaker claims the DLC has been in the works for awhile, and is poised to release early 2020, meaning Rockstar Games should be announcing it soon.

As you will know, Red Dead Redemption 2 hit PS4 and Xbox One back in October 2018, and while its predecessor got single-player DLC in the form of Undead Nightmare, it didn’t look like the sequel would after Rockstar Games decided to skip single-player DLC entirely for Grand Theft Auto V. However, Rockstar Games has never said anything — one way or another — about Red Dead Redemption 2 single-player DLC, leaving the opportunity on the table.

That all said, according to this new rumor, the DLC will be alien centered, which some previous rumors have suggested, and which the game itself somewhat hints at it with some Easter eggs and missions. Unfortunately, this is where the details dry up, though the leaker does mention you’ll once again be playing as Arthur.

Now, I know what you’re thinking (spoilers for Red Dead Redemption 2’s campaign ahead): Arthur is dead come the end of the open-world western. True, but so was John Marston at the end of Red Dead Redemption, and you still played as him in Undead Nightmatres.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a major grain of salt. Not only are we in deep, deep rumor mill territory here, but rumors and leaks around Rockstar Games are infamously unreliable. Further, Rockstar Games doesn’t seem to be interested in single-player DLC content anymore, or at least that’s the impression Grand Theft Auto V left everyone with.

Interestingly, the post also claims a Red Dead Redemption remake is in the works, and coming sometime late next year or early 2021.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports, however, a PC port has leaked multiple times, suggesting it’s in the pipeline and possibly coming soon.

For more news, media, and information on Red Dead Redemption 2, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the critically-acclaimed and best-selling open-world western by clicking right here.