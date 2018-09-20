‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Can Be Played Entirely In First-Person

We’re inching closer to the highly anticipated release of Red Dead Redemption 2 and to amp up that hype, Rockstar Games has revealed that the game can be played entirely in the first person for those players that prefer that particular perspective.

The reveal comes courtesy of IGN after they spent some hands-on time with the Redemption prequel. According to the site, it’s super easy to toggle – simply cycle through the different camera modes and select First-Person. Other than cutscenes – for obvious reasons – this puts the entire game in the personalised perspective allowing players to truly experience the world as if they were in it.

This revelation comes hot on the heels of the Red Dead Online beta and details shown off by the team over at Rockstar. According to the mega-publisher, “Red Dead Online is an evolution of the classic multiplayer experience in the original Red Dead Redemption, blending narrative with competitive and cooperative gameplay in fun new ways. Using the gameplay of the upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2 as a foundation, Red Dead Online will be ready to be explored alone or with friends, and will also feature constant updates and adjustments to grow and evolve this experience for all players.”

The Online service will be hitting post-launch as it continues to evolve through the beta. The team added, “Red Dead Online is planned for launch in November 2018, initially as a public beta, with more news to come soon. As with most online experiences of this size and scale, there will inevitably be some turbulence at launch. We look forward to working with our amazing and dedicated community to share ideas, help us fix teething problems and work with us to develop Red Dead Online into something really fun and innovative.”

For anyone that has Red Dead Redemption 2 for either Xbox One or PlayStation 4 (sadly, still no PC), the service will be completely free. As for the game itself, Red Dead Redemption 2 drops for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players on October 26th to kick off the holiday season.

