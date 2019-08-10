New Red Dead Redemption 2 Glitch Lets You Freeroam With Any Gangmember

One of the best aspects of Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 and Xbox One is its cast of characters, particularly the Dutch van der Linde gang. From Lenny to Mary-Beth, every member is not only well-realized, but brought to life with intricate scripting, excellent writing, and top-notch acting. Unfortunately, while the game gives you plenty of missions with this bunch, you can’t really spend much time with them outside of this, meaning you’re often by yourself when exploring the game’s vast open-world. But a new glitch fixes this, and allows you to explore the game’s world with any gangmember.

That’s right, a new glitch — which appears to potentially be the remnants of a scrapped feature — allows you to freeroam with other members of your camp. The amount of members and who spawn is completely random and appears to be based off what main mission you’re currently on. So, how do you recreate this glitch? Well, first, attract the attention of an NPC to your camp. Make sure you’ve given away your camp’s location, and then blow yourself up with dynamite. Then after you repsawn, place a camp and then back out, and gang members should appear. As of right now, it works with the latest patch, but this could change soon with future patches. Below, you can check out the glitch in action, courtesy of YouTube channel, defaultmode, which discovered the exploit:

The glitch doesn’t have a 100 percent work-rate. Further, there seems to be some unclear requirements, but many players have reported that it works at various parts of the game, though it appears to work best and most often during chapters one through four.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of a PC port, but there have been plenty of unofficial leaks and reports claiming a PC port is in the works, and probably nearing the end of the development pipeline.

