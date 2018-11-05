‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Hunting Goes Horribly Wrong In Viral Clip

A Red Dead Redemption 2 player’s hunting trip came to an unlikely end when a cougar sent them plummeting off the side of a cliff.

In a gif shared to the gaming subreddit, a player showed how dangerous the world of Red Dead Redemption 2 can be when players tunnel in on one thing and aren’t aware of their surroundings. After shooting an eagle that was perched precariously on the edge of a cliff, the player ran forward to either pluck the eagle’s feathers or pick up the whole carcass to bring it back. A cougar behind them had other plans though as it sprinted toward Arthur Morgan and bit into his neck before knocking him right over the edge to his death.

Cougars are quite deadly in Red Dead Redemption 2, so the encounter might’ve been the end of the player anyway since their neck-targeting attack from behind is often fatal and the death animation played right before impact with the ground, but the cliff fall just added insult to injury. Arthur said at one point in one of the game’s cougar-related quests that the problem with cougars is people don’t find the cougars, the predators find people, and it seems like he spoke the truth.

Red Dead Redemption 2 players have had no shortage of interesting experiences with animals, particularly with the horses that players will spend so much time with. Between muskrats biting Arthur’s feet and alligators causing horses to buck him off and leave him in the middle of a bayou, some of the encounters are to be expected, but others like this cougar clip make for perfect viral content material.

More than a few of these encounters happen around cliffs like the one in the gif above, too. Another player shared a gif to the same subreddit prior to the cougar clip that showed Arthur in an equally precarious position on a cliff. While taking in the scenery instead of hunting down animals, a buck that was waiting behind Arthur got a running start and knocked him clear off the edge of the cliff.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.