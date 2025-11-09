Red Dead Redemption 2 Just Broke Another Record 7 Years After Release

Seven years after its original release, Red Dead Redemption 2 has crossed yet another impressive milestone. Rockstar Games’ beloved western epic has officially become the fourth best-selling video game of all time, solidifying its place among the greatest successes in gaming history.

According to new data from a recent earnings call, Take-Two Interactive, Red Dead Redemption 2 has now sold over 79 million copies worldwide. This puts it ahead of Mario Kart 8, which previously held the fourth spot on the all-time sales chart. The only games still ahead are industry giants like Minecraft, Grand Theft Auto V, and Wii Sports, each sitting on its own unique level of global popularity.

The accomplishment is especially impressive considering its aging presence in the industry. Red Dead Redemption 2 was first released in October 2018, yet it continues to attract new players year after year. Few titles maintain this kind of momentum so long after launch, particularly in a market that’s constantly shifting toward live-service models, shorter attention spans, and newer games.

Part of that staying power comes from Rockstar’s dedication to world-building. The game’s incredible attention to detail has been highly praised throughout the years and has helped set a new bar for immersion. Players still find themselves returning to the American frontier just to explore or simply ride across its breathtaking landscapes. It’s the kind of game that invites people to slow down and live within its world, even years later after its release.

Its success is also a strong reflection of Rockstar’s consistency. The studio has built a reputation on crafting immersive, often humanizing stories that blend cinematic storytelling with interactive freedom, and Red Dead Redemption 2 might be its most refined example yet. Arthur Morgan’s journey is one layered with loads of emotional depth, and it remains one of gaming’s strongest narratives to date. Even for those who finished it long ago, the story continues to resonate, drawing new fans through widespread word of mouth and critical acclaim.

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

For Take-Two, the achievement further showcases Rockstar’s dominance in the gaming landscape. Having both Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 ranked within the top four best-selling games ever is nearly unheard of for a single studio. It clearly demonstrates how Rockstar’s philosophy of taking its time with development pays off in the long run.

Seven years on, Red Dead Redemption 2 still feels like a modern benchmark for open-world design. It has consistently continued drawing players into its cinematic frontier long after its heyday. In a world full of fleeting trends and rapidly fading hits, the game’s continued rise is proof that authenticity and craftsmanship still matter.

