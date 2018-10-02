Rumor: Has ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Leaked Early?

It’s killing us that we have to wait around three and a half more weeks before we can play Red Dead Redemption 2, which will no doubt give us a lot to do over the next few months. But now something else is killing us even more — some folks may have gotten their hands on the game early. Yes, this early.

GearNuke recently posted a report showing screenshots taken by a gamer indicating that they’re already playing Red Dead Redemption 2 on the PlayStation 4.

According to the report, the images, which can be seen below, are from someone who “has an early access to the game.” They appear to have the game on their PS4 profile, as well as showing a recent play session with it.

Now here’s the interesting thing. Even if Rockstar Games was prepping outlets for reviews, we’d see it on more systems unless there was some strict NDA set in place. And if that’s the case, this user definitely looks like they’re breaking embargo.

Of course, there’s also the possibility that the images are doctored, since they haven’t been confirmed in any other place than GearNuke. That’s a lot of effort to go through, but we’ve seen it in the past, with users setting something up like this to get attention, like doctored screenshots.

There is another possibility as well, according to the site. There’s a chance — a slim chance, but it’s there — that a retail copy ended up in the hands of a lucky player, or may have possibly leaked. Now, if a retailer did end up selling early, they’d likely run straight into the wrath of Rockstar Games, considering how it’s trying to keep secrets for this game before it officially releases later this month.

We’re not sure what’s going on, but we’ve reached out to the publisher to see if they have any say on the matter. For now, take these screenshots with a grain of salt. I mean, if it is out this early, someone’s extremely lucky. But there’s a chance that this person could just be yanking the Internet’s chain, trying to get attention.

All the same, we won’t have to wait too much longer to play Red Dead Redemption 2 officially, since it releases on October 26 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Can’t wait to get your fill of the game in action? Check out the new gameplay trailer here! (You can also watch it above.)