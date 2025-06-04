Red Dead Redemption 2 Rumor Is Huge for Nintendo Switch 2 Fans

Red Dead Redemption 2 may be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 very soon. Rockstar Games is one of the most respected developers in the industry and their games always push the boundaries of technology. Grand Theft Auto VI is almost certainly going to test the limits of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, likely making it a hard no for a Nintendo Switch 2 port. That may be a bummer to some who like the idea of taking the game on the go, but it’s best Rockstar focuses on making the best game possible. However, it seems like Rockstar Games may try to give Nintendo Switch 2 owners a taste of one of its other all-time classics.

It has been reported that Red Dead Redemption 2 will come to Nintendo Switch 2 at some point, but now we have a better idea of when that might be. According to reputable gaming insider NateTheHate, Red Dead Redemption 2 will reportedly come to Nintendo Switch 2 a few months after the console launches. While no hard release date was given, that would ensure a fall release window. It’s possible Rockstar places this where it originally planned to release GTA 6, which would mean it would come out around October or November. The insider also confirmed that Red Dead Redemption 2 will get a next-gen update for Xbox Series X|S and PS5, which will likely release at the same time.

Although we didn’t get any specific details on the next-gen version, it’s likely it will feature 60FPS, native 4K resolution, and maybe new features such as the Rockstar Editor, an in-game mechanic that lets players make their own video clips using NPCs and custom camera controls. It’s unclear if the Nintendo Switch 2 would enjoy these same enhancements, but perhaps there will be a performance mode like Cyberpunk 2077 that it allows it to run at 45 FPS or something around that mark.

This isn’t the first time Red Dead Redemption 2 has been rumored for Nintendo Switch 2, but having it corroborated by NateTheHate is very promising. As of right now, it’s unclear when this will be properly announced. It seems like something that would either happen at a Nintendo Direct or through a Rockstar Games blog post of sorts. Either way, it wouldn’t be shocking to hear more about what’s to come with the Nintendo Switch 2 sometime this month, but that’s pure speculation.

