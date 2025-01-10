Red Dead Redemption 2 for Nintendo Switch 2 Reportedly Leaked

Rockstar Games has yet to bring Red Dead Redemption 2 to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, but it is supposedly bringing the open-world western to the Nintendo Switch 2. In fact, it is being alleged that Red Dead Redemption 2 is set to be a Nintendo Switch 2 launch game. The same report alleges the Nintendo Switch 2 is releasing on March 3, 2025 with a humble price point. In other words, Red Dead Redemption 2 is going to be on Nintendo Switch 2 available to Nintendo fans starting on March 3.

This would be the first time the open-world western has been available to Nintendo fans. To date, it has come to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. It never came to Nintendo Switch, and it hasn’t even come to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S yet. So this could be a major get for the Nintendo Switch 2, depending on how well it runs on the machine.

The new report makes no mention of anything beyond Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 at the launch of the console. That said, if the game is going to get a launch slot, then surely it runs well and looks good on the Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo would surely not roll out the Nintendo Switch alongside a middling port of Red Dead Redemption 2 and all but confirm the machine won’t be able to handle the biggest, most ambitious, and most demanding games.

All of that said, take this new and unofficial information with a grain of salt or two. As for the source of the rumor, it is Average Lucia Fanatic, an anonymous leaker who gained notoriety last year for accurate leaks pertaining to the PS5 Pro and the Nintendo Alarmo.

As for the implicated parties — Nintendo and Rockstar Games — neither have commented on this new rumor. Neither typically comments on rumors, reports, leaks, or anything of the speculative and unofficial nature. In other words, we do not suspect this situation will change, however, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.