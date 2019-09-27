Rockstar Games Addresses Red Dead Redemption 2 DLC and Undead Nightmare Rumors

Rockstar Games has confirmed that it’s currently not focused on Red Dead Redemption 2 single-player DLC or Undead Nightmare for either RDR2 or Red Dead Online on PS4 and Xbox One. The confirmation comes way of a new interview featuring multiple developers on the game, who were asked about both, which have been stirring around in the rumor mill for awhile now. That said, while it sounds like we will never get single-player story DLC ever, Undead Nightmare 2 could happen, but for now, it’s not what Rockstar is focusing on.

“It’s not something that we’re focused on right now,” said Rockstar Games’ Tarek Hamad when asked about Undead Nightmare 2. “We’ve obviously just released Frontier Pursuits, so our focus is building on top of that and expanding the player’s experience in the world at the moment. But you know, we never say never, so we’ll have to see where the future goes.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, Hamad leaves the door open with “never say never” and “we’ll have to see where the future goes” parts. It’s not a confirmation of Undead Nightmare 2, but we know it’s at least on the table. Single-player DLC beyond this though, doesn’t seem on the table.

“We’ve said it before, but we all love single-player games, and Red Dead Redemption 2’s absolutely massive story and equally massive epilogue are hopefully evidence of that,” said Hamad when asked about single-player DLC. “The team’s ambitions for Red Dead Redemption 2 were sky high in every way, and when we are building worlds of that scale, the single-player experience almost always leads the way. Our ambitions for our online games are just as high, and with Red Dead Online we are continuing to build and expand to match the world we created for Red Dead Redemption 2’s story, not just with the roles but other activities, new random events, characters to meet, new ways to engage with the world and further inhabit your character, as well as trying to improve the overall experience.”

Again, there’s no outright confirmation we won’t see any single-player DLC, but it’s a pretty heavy suggestion that we won’t, at least not beyond Undead Nightmare 2, which despite not being a focus for Rockstar Games, is something it’s been teasing lately.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PS4 and Xbox One. Meanwhile, Red Dead Online is available for free — on the same platforms — for anyone who owns the base game.

Source: VG 24/7