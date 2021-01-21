Red Dead Redemption 2 Players Notice Impressive Detail Two Years Later

✖

Red Dead Redemption 2 players have noticed an incredible detail about the open-world game more than two years after it debuted on PS4 and Xbox One. Despite being two years old, Red Dead Redemption 2 remains the most impressive open-world ever created, and it's not even close. More so than Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and other modern counterparts, Red Dead Redemption 2 is brimming with detail, which in part is thanks to its budget and extra development time.

Even if you meticulously played Red Dead Redemption 2 from start to finish, you would never experience all of its content, let alone notice every little detail that brings its wild west to life.

Illustrating this point is a new Twitter post from Rockstar Guides, which, despite being a hardcore fan, noticed an impressive detail about the game after playing since launch. The detail itself -- bears using trees to scratch their backs -- isn't a game-changer, but it is reflective of the attention to detail in the game and the masterclass in scripting and systems it boasts.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has some of the most insanely detailed wildlife I've seen in any game. Have you seen a bear scratching their back yet? I've played since launch and only saw this a few days ago! ▶️ Full video: https://t.co/zKz9VggaaK #RedDeadOnline @RockstarGames pic.twitter.com/AAN0qVfDfn — Rockstar Guides (@RockstarGuides) January 21, 2021

Of course, many players may have noticed this detail, but that's not entirely the point. The point is that even hardcore fans are just noticing various details about the game more than two years later, a testament to the marvelous game Rockstar Games has made with RDR2.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia, and it's playable on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S via backward compatibility. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of proper next-gen ports of the game, but rumblings suggest that could change this year.

For more coverage on the critically-acclaimed and best-selling open-world game and for more coverage on all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.