New Red Dead Redemption 2 Gameplay Feature Leaked

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online gameplay feature has seemingly leaked, hinting at what's coming to the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia game in a future update. Recently, Rockstar Games added ghost versions of animals to the files of RDR2. At first, it was unclear what these could be for other than part of some big Halloween update, however, it now looks like this is possible evidence that Peyote Plants are coming to the game soon.

Interestingly, and as Red Dead Guides points out, these ghost animals have something to do with the pamphlets Harriet has. Further, the character has multiple voice lines hinting at the new gameplay feature.

Unfortunately, this is where the salient information more or less ends. In other words, while we know these mysterious ghost animals have been added to the game's files, it's unclear when they will be added to the game proper. Further, it remains to be seen just how they are implemented and if they are part of a much larger update to the game.

Ghost buck? Anybody know what this is used for or if it's new? pic.twitter.com/oUxAO7EWks — Red Dead Guides (@RDOGuides) August 29, 2020

Of course, like every leak, take everything here with a grain of salt. While datamining leaks are typically quite reliable, nothing here is official, and sometimes datamining leaks do produce false conclusions.

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word from Rockstar Games on this apparent leak and the speculation surrounding it. And it's unlikely there will be any type of comment, as the games maker rarely comments on leaks and speculation of this variety.

Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of writing this, there's been no word of the game coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X.

H/T, VideoTech.

