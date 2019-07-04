More Evidence of A Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Port Has Emerged

Before Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online released onto PS4 and Xbox One, a PC port for the open-world western has been leaking. At this point, it’s leaked a handful of times, and here we are again: there’s more evidence pointing to a PC port, which Rockstar Games has yet to announce, but has teased. Further, it always seemed a forgone conclusion the game would come to PC after its console launch just like Grand Theft Auto IV. So, how did it leak this time? Well, this time the leak comes straight from Rockstar Games itself, courtesy of Social Club.

That’s right, there’s mention of a PC version inside the code of Rockstar Games’ very own Social Club website, which may suggest it’s actually coming quite soon. The discovery was made by eagle-eyed Twitter user JakoMako51, who shared his findings with the game’s community, who has been chomping at the bit to play the game on PC.

As you may know, in addition to a PC port, the Rockstar Editor has also leaked numerous times, yet we haven’t seen the feature either. Maybe it’s being saved for when the PC port arrives, but surely it’s coming to the game eventually Unfortunately, who knows when the PC port will arrive. Hopefully soon, but it appears Rockstar Games isn’t in any rush to get it out the door.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word — officially — of any additional ports. That said, presumably the game is also being ported to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett as well. And maybe even Google Stadia?

For more news, media, and information on the critically-acclaimed and best-selling open-world western, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. Meanwhile, news pertaining to Red Dead Online specifically, can be found here.