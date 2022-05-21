✖

A new Red Dead Online update is bad news for players. While GTA Online gets continued support from Rockstar Games, Red Dead Redemption 2 fans have been increasingly forgotten about. Not only has Rockstar Games not touched the RDR2 single-player campaign, but it hasn't done anything with Red Dead Online in quite some time. And it does not look like this is going to change. In fact, it looks like it's only going to get worse.

Take-Two Interactive -- the parent company of Rockstar Games -- recently had an earnings call with investors, and Red Dead Online came up. This is when it responded to the "Save Red Dead Online" Twitter movement. The simple acknowledgment of the Twitter trend suggested that Take-Two Interactive wasn't quite done with Red Dead Online, because, otherwise, why acknowledge it? If you acknowledge a problem it's usually because you have a plan to remedy said problem. And maybe there is a plan, but a tidbit elsewhere in the earings call suggests otherwise.

Elsewhere in the earnings call, while speaking about Red Dead Online, Take-Two Interactive relayed to its investors that it expects microtransactions to be down this year compared to last fiscal year. Nothing happened this previous fiscal year with Red Dead Online, which doesn't lend itself to in-game spending. The fact that it's forecasting a decrease all but confirms there's not going to be any meaningful content before April of next year. Even if it adds content that doesn't involve microtransactions, it would drive engagement, and engagement drives in-game purchases. So, this isn't a good sign for Red Dead Online players.

H/T, Red Dead News.