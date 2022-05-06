Red Dead Redemption 2 Detail Will "Ruin Your Day"

✖

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a game of incredible detail. Its open world may be the most detailed open world to date, which is impressive considering the game will turn four years old this year. That said, even Rockstar Games misses some things. One of the biggest selling points of RDR2 is Arthur Morgan. Not only is he a likable character and brought to life by the terrific Roger Clark, but he's incredibly well written and well-realized. He's one of the best video game characters of all time. His facial hair is kinda rubbish though, and if you noticed there's one thing, in particular, wrong with it, you're not alone.

Video games have a hard time with hair, and they have an especially hard time with facial hair, and it's because the creation of both is very complicated and expensive. In Red Dead Redemption 2, Arthur Morgan's hair and facial hair are pretty good compared to most games. And both are also dynamic and customizable. That said, there's a big problem; his sideburns don't line up with his facial hair.

This problem is particularly noticeable when your Arthur Morgan has shorter hair but a longer beard. Why is it like this? We don't know. It's not necessarily unrealistic. There are plenty of beards in the world that look like the image below, but it's certainly not the standard and expectation. Whatever the case, fans over on the Red Dead Redemption 2 Reddit page wish the detail was never brought to their attention.

"I had never noticed it before, thanks for ruining my day," reads the top reply. "Grow it back asap and view from front only, this is the worst spoiler I ever came across," reads another popular reply.

It's unclear if this is the product of intention, oversight, or limitation. It's hard to imagine it's the latter two as so little of that is apparent in the game, but the former would be an odd explanation.

