Red Dead Redemption 2 Fan Begins to Build John Marston's Home in Real Life

A Red Dead Redemption 2 fan was so moved by the story of John Marston, that they've taken it upon themselves to build their own version of Beecher's Hope, the ranch owned by Marston. At the end of Red Dead Redemption 2 (spoiler alert), the player takes control of Red Dead Redemption protagonist John Marston. Marston finds himself with his wife and son, trying to start a proper life. After some drama, his wife and son leave him, resulting in the cowboy taking it upon himself to prove his worth to his family. He buys a plot of land and with the help of some friends, builds a house and farm for his family, hoping they will return and stay with him. It's a beautiful story and one that comes after hours of murder, backstabbing, and other forms of chaos.

Reddit user callmeboonie was so inspired by this moment in Red Dead Redemption 2, that they sought to follow in John's footsteps. The player bought a plot of land in California for "about $100k" and stated that they plan to build their own version of Beecher's Hope. callmeboonie noted they work in agriculture already and their parents own a farm, but they've missed the country life since moving to the city. The Reddit user plans to keep fans updated on the project as they develop their farm, but it'll likely take more than a quick house building montage to build this up.

As of right now, Rockstar Games is working on the next Grand Theft Auto. The developer hasn't made any firm announcements or teased anything regarding the future of the Red Dead Redemption series, but given the last game sold over 30 million copies and is one of the most well-reviewed games of all-time, it seems likely a third game will happen at some point. There are already rumors that Red Dead Redemption 3 is in the works and could release as soon as 2025 or 2026. It's unclear if Rockstar would continue the story of the Marston family via Jack or start anew with a different cast of characters.

