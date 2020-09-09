Red Dead Online Update Added Secret New Content

✖

A new weekly Red Dead Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 update released this week on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia adding a mysterious new mission and a new hardcore series mode. That said, apparently, this update added a little bit of secret new content that wasn't outlined by Rockstar Games. The content itself isn't that meaningful or meaty, but it did provide a pleasant surprise for players who discovered said content while playing the game.

More specifically, Red Dead Online players have discovered that if you burn Harrietum Officinalis at your campsite it will spawn a Ghost Buck that will wander around your camp. That said, it appears the trick only works at night, which makes sense given that it's a Ghost Buck. However, this hasn't been outright confirmed.

Of course, it's possible this is a bug, but it seems unlikely given how prevalent it is and how specific it is. Further, Rockstar Games has slowly but surely adding ghost animals to the game, perhaps hinting at some future content coming around Halloween.

Below, you can check out the Ghost Buck for yourself, courtesy of Finn Pup:

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on this new bit of content, leaving Red Dead Online fans with nothing but speculation for now.

Red Dead Online is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia for free to anyone who owns Red Dead Redemption 2 on any of the respective platforms. There's currently been no word of the game coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, but it's suspected these ports are in development and coming sooner rather than later.

For more coverage on Red Dead Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 -- including the most recent news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: