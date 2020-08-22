Red Dead Online May Be Adding Major RDR1 Character Soon

✖

Red Dead Redemption 2 Online on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia may soon be adding a RDR1 character, or at least that's what a new datamining leak suggests. More specifically, there are now files for Red Dead Online -- presumably added during a recent update -- that add Seth from RDR1 to the game. Not only are there files referencing the character, but Rockstar Games has already created Seth in-game.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if this is cut content or future content, hence why the title says "may be adding." It's presumably the latter, but right now there's no definitive way of knowing this. What we do know is 47 different bits of dialogue have also been added to the game, some of which hint at a mission involving the character.

Below, you can check out the evidence for yourself, courtesy of VideoTech:

A very interesting finding here.

Seth was added to Red Dead Online. However, remains cut/or reserved for future content. This appears to the character from the first Red Dead Redemption. He also has 47 dialogue speeches, I'll upload them soon. pic.twitter.com/hFvX9DJoi2 — VideoTech (@VideoTech_) August 17, 2020

For those that don't know: Seth is Seth Briars, a major character in the first Red Dead Redemption, as well as its DLC, Undead Nightmare. As you can see in the character model above, Seth looks younger, and this is because RDR2 is actually a prequel, not a sequel.

Of course, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While there's no doubt that Seth has been added to the game, it's unclear how he's been added. Further, if the character is added to Red Dead Online in a meaningful way, who knows when it will happen.

Red Dead Online is available, for free, for anyone who knows Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, or Google Stadia.

