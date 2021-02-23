New Red Dead Online Update Leaves Players Very Disappointed
A new Red Dead Online update has been released on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, leaving Red Dead Redemption 2 players disappointed in the process. Each week, Rockstar Games releases a new Red Dead Online update, and most weeks, it's light on content. Unfortunately for players of the online game, this week is one of these weeks. And as you can see via the replies to the tweet announcing this week's update, players are starting to lose patience with the game and its developer.
For this week, players can earn double the money and XP with the new featured series of Target Races, Open Target Races, and Plunder. According to Rockstar, this series will test your ability on horseback. That said, you will also need teamwork to successfully haul supplies back to your base, eliminate the enemy, and stay alive.
Besides this, there are some new bonuses and discounts like there is every week, and that's the extent of the update. And as noted, players aren't happy about this.
Test your mettle and your aim in the Featured Series with Target Races, Open Target Races, and Plunder.
Plus bonuses for Moonshiners, and more this week in Red Dead Online: https://t.co/gbG9Q0n9yd pic.twitter.com/1ljsonIyti— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 23, 2021
Disappointing
This week is disappointing as shit— Ricky Spanish (@NeedfulThing_) February 23, 2021
Nothing Again?
Right back to doing nothing again huh? That was quick - your new missions were boring and redundant and you have nothing in the tank for us but the next outlaw pass which already sucks.
Man what happened to you guys.— Mike (@Darminian) February 23, 2021
No Telegram Missions This Week?
No telegram missions this week 👎 pic.twitter.com/J9Ibpu2EO4— 👾 (@MadlyHiho) February 23, 2021
No Hardcore Series?
No hardcore series? Bruhhhh— REAL Savage Cabbage (@sabbage_cavvage) February 23, 2021
No Reason to Make Money
Why make money if we have nothing to spend it on?— 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ (@ShaySafc5) February 23, 2021
Need Bug Fixes First
Can you guys please stop with this nonsense drip feed nobody ask for and start to fixing the bugs wich are there for ages!— Alex (@Biggus_Digus) February 23, 2021
Need a Major Update
I sure hope that with all these tiny series and useless things you're working on the major update that will bring houses or ranches.— TommyTheBear (@tommyboy1229) February 23, 2021
Lame
Dr Nefario from Despicable Me (2010) sums up most people (including me)’s thoughts on this tweet perfectly: pic.twitter.com/1ccynDHdHt— sullivans2004 (@sullivans2004) February 23, 2021