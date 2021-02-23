New Red Dead Online Update Leaves Players Very Disappointed

A new Red Dead Online update has been released on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, leaving Red Dead Redemption 2 players disappointed in the process. Each week, Rockstar Games releases a new Red Dead Online update, and most weeks, it's light on content. Unfortunately for players of the online game, this week is one of these weeks. And as you can see via the replies to the tweet announcing this week's update, players are starting to lose patience with the game and its developer.

For this week, players can earn double the money and XP with the new featured series of Target Races, Open Target Races, and Plunder. According to Rockstar, this series will test your ability on horseback. That said, you will also need teamwork to successfully haul supplies back to your base, eliminate the enemy, and stay alive.

Besides this, there are some new bonuses and discounts like there is every week, and that's the extent of the update. And as noted, players aren't happy about this.