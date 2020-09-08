Red Dead Online Update Adds "Mysterious" New Mission and New Hardcore Mode

✖

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 Online update on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia has added some new content to the game, including a "mysterious" new mission and a brand new hardcore mode. More specifically, Rockstar Games has released yet another weekly update for Red Dead Online, and while the update isn't substantial, it does inject some new content and discounts into the online and open-world western. More specifically, a new sighting mission, a hardcore series, and more have been added.

The highlight of the update may be the mysterious new legendary shadow buck, which has been added as part of a new sighting mission, which can be triggered by Naturalists when they visit Harriet at her shop.

"Rumors are aswirl in Annesburg about an unusual buck with an entirely black coat and uniquely dark set of antlers," reads a blurb of the content. "Like all deer, this buck typically avoids humans and may flee if disturbed, but beware – the Legendary Shadow Buck has also been known to aggressively charge at those who pose a threat. Poachers, drawn by the creature’s mythical appeal, have set up camps along its trail. Take care when tracking and approaching."

If you "successfully sedate and sample" the shadow buck, you will generously be rewarded with a free vest of your choice and 100 rounds of sedative ammo. Meanwhile, if you kill and the skin the animal, you will get 100 rounds of express repeater ammo. You can also bring the pelt to Gus Macmillian's store to unlock the ability to purchase the Shadow Coat, which comes with a free bandolier of your choice.

In addition to this, Naturalists who are at least rank 5 or higher can inquire about Harriet's knowledge of Vitalism studies.

"Science is oftentimes stranger than fiction," writes Rockstar Games. "After the recent discovery of a new herb, Harrietum Officinalis, Miss Davenport believes she may have uncovered a way to experience the life of a humble Buck. Naturalists who follow the steps in Harriet’s gratis Buck Vitalism Studies Pamphlet can discover how to have this truly out-of-body experience, and also receive a Reward for a free Treasure Map."

Beyond Naturalists, there's also a new hardcore series available dubbed the Hardcore Takeover Series, which is dishing out a free hat of your choice as a reward.

Lastly, there are some new discounts for the week, or more specifically 40 percent off all outfits, offhand holsters, and gun belts. Meanwhile, 30 percent off is being offered on all repeaters.

Red Dead Online is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. For more information and media on this week's update, click here.