Red Dead Redemption 2 Players Aren't Very Happy With New Red Dead Online Update
A new Red Dead Online update is live on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia, and players of Red Dead Redemption 2's online mode aren't very impressed. Much like last week's update, there's not much to this week's update. Headlining it is the new Featured Series, which is a Hardcore take on Most Wanted where the rules are simple: kill or be killed. The twist is the more you climb the leaderboard, the more your head becomes valuable to opponents.
This week's Featured Series has 2X RDO$ and XP for all participants, but only until March 8. So if you're -- somehow -- strapped on cash or XP, this will be the mode you want to grind this week.
On top of this, there are the usual bonuses and rewards. For example, discovering any Collectible while in Free Roam will dish out double the normal amount of XP. Adding to this, all Collector Free Roam Events have an extra 50 percent of RDO$ for players, as well as boosts for both Character and Role XP.
The bonuses and rewards don't end there though. There are some bonuses for fossil collectors, free fast travel, and no rank requirements on Fence Weapons. That said, while there's plenty to the new update, not much of it is of consequence, with the replies to the tweet about the update currently range from disappointed to outright angry.
Disappointed Once Again
You lost your ways R*— 👾 (@MadlyHiho) March 2, 2021
Disappointed once again
Useless Discounts and Bonuses
And y'all are back at it again to making your long-term, loyal players the last thing on your minds. Cool. Thanks 🙃
Better content is needed and not a year from now. If y'all care about this game, show it better than useless discounts and bonuses— aly。 (@higgsangels) March 2, 2021
A Shame Indeed
Shame they aren’t any new telegram missions ☹️— Dan 🇬🇧 💙 @ 🏡 (@msdan21) March 2, 2021
Utterly Awful
This is utterly awful 😢 #RockstarGames #RedDeadRedemption2 #RedDeadDailies #RedDeadOnline bring on the clowns 🤡 pic.twitter.com/DljefNrZhN— Andy Hamilton (@andywhamilton) March 2, 2021
Unacceptable
Stop Neglecting RDO and add an Outlaw Role ffs, hell even revert the daily challenges back to normal, what u've done with the game in the last DLC is unacceptable— Maverick_Jones (@Maverick_Jones4) March 2, 2021
Nothing to Do
Just give us a big update already.. new clothes, new missions, new guns ... Just something new .. I'm a level 600 and stopped playing because there is nothing to do ...— Angi 🐁 (@OctaneNeedSpeed) March 2, 2021
Need a Big Update
You cannot play a big rdr serum, you get lost with this loss, a simple update, so that you are silent, we want a big update, or open the map completely to the second side, and give us huts that are not a house, but huts other than these damned camps— E- -Si (@ESi21167102) March 2, 2021
Heists Too
Ffs add hiests— Skix (@Skix_ftw) March 2, 2021
Hardcore Players Left in the Cold
Would you guys PLEEAASSEE quit catering to new players only?!?!? Us dedicated players would LOVE bonuses that help us as well. IJS— Tera Dildine (@sn0wyte420) March 2, 2021