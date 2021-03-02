Red Dead Redemption 2 Players Aren't Very Happy With New Red Dead Online Update

A new Red Dead Online update is live on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia, and players of Red Dead Redemption 2's online mode aren't very impressed. Much like last week's update, there's not much to this week's update. Headlining it is the new Featured Series, which is a Hardcore take on Most Wanted where the rules are simple: kill or be killed. The twist is the more you climb the leaderboard, the more your head becomes valuable to opponents.

This week's Featured Series has 2X RDO$ and XP for all participants, but only until March 8. So if you're -- somehow -- strapped on cash or XP, this will be the mode you want to grind this week.

On top of this, there are the usual bonuses and rewards. For example, discovering any Collectible while in Free Roam will dish out double the normal amount of XP. Adding to this, all Collector Free Roam Events have an extra 50 percent of RDO$ for players, as well as boosts for both Character and Role XP.

The bonuses and rewards don't end there though. There are some bonuses for fossil collectors, free fast travel, and no rank requirements on Fence Weapons. That said, while there's plenty to the new update, not much of it is of consequence, with the replies to the tweet about the update currently range from disappointed to outright angry.