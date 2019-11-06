New Red Dead Redemption 2 Mod Turns Arthur Morgan Into The Joker

Red Dead Redemption 2 hasn’t even been out on PC for 24 hours and there’s already a mod that turns Arthur Morgan into The Joker. The mod itself isn’t incredibly robust, but it does give Arthur Morgan some Joker makeup, which is the opposite of Morgan’s character in the game. Beyond giving Arthur’s face a Joker makeover, the mod doesn’t do anything else, but many gamers have already confirmed there’s nothing better than playing high stakes poker in Saint Dennis with a suit and Joker facepaint on.

The mod in question is made by RedDeadModders, and is already available to download on Nexus Mods. It’s unclear how the mod was released so quickly, especially since the game doesn’t have mod support yet, but presumably the group got their hands on the game early or are simply quick workers. In addition to this mod, the team is also working on a Terminator mod, some undead horse mods, and more. If you want, you can check it all out right here.

"There is just something here that digs in and grips you, and refuses to let go," reads a snippet from our review of the game. "Even when everything is looking its bleakest and you wonder if you'll survive, there's a genuine satisfaction from a job well done. From getting away with a stolen oil carriage from a well-guarded refinery to surviving a simple ambush where thugs make the mistake of trying to rob you for your horse. I played for hours on end plowing through the main story and still found myself in wonder just from riding across the countryside and discovering something new — even fishing feels like it's a devoted part of the game. Fishing."