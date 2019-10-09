Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC Has New Missions and Gear

If you’re planning on playing Red Dead Redemption 2 when it comes to the PC platform, you’ll be able to experience everything console players did and some more. The PC version of the game is getting some new features like more Bounty Hunter Missions, extra weapons and horses for players to use, and more enemy Gang Hideouts to raid. All of this will be found in the story mode of Red Dead Redemption 2 when the PC version releases in November.

Rockstar had said previously that the PC version would get some new content, but it wasn’t until this week that we found out what that new content would look like. It’s not just a few pieces of clothing or other bonuses that’ll be added to the game – instead, it’ll be a range of different pieces of equipment players can acquire and missions they can embark on.

A full breakdown of all the content that’s new to the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 can be found below with descriptions of each new mission or item.

3 New Bounty Hunter Missions:

Herman Zizendorf has been stealing tools from tradesmen – track him down in Blackwater.

Ex-Confederate Cavalry Officer Camille de Millemont is wanted dead or alive out by Catfish Jacksons, but his loyal men are never far behind.

Bart Cavanaugh and his gang are camping out in Big Valley. Take Bart dead or alive without alerting his gang if you want to avoid a whole mess of trouble.

2 New Gang Hideouts:

Take on the deadly Del Lobos gang in new hideouts at Gaptooth Breach and Solomon’s Folly.

2 New Treasure Maps:

Search for treasures across the new Landmarks of Riches and The Elemental Trail maps for gold bars and other rewards.

New Mission

“To The Ends of The Earth” – collect requested herbs for a range of rewards

New Weapons for Story Mode including:

M1899 Pistol – all-new Semi-automatic handgun with clip loaded ammunition

Evans Repeater – high capacity repeater (previously available in Red Dead Online only)

High Roller Revolver – ornate double-action revolver (previously available in Red Dead Online only)

Le Mat Revolver – powerful revolver with the ability to shoot shotgun shells (previously available in Red Dead Online only)

New Horses for Story Mode including:

Warped Brindle Arabian – a fast and agile mount

Few Spot Appaloosa – beautiful and hardy, ideal for cross-country journeys

Perlino Andalusian – a healthy, sturdy animal, ideal for hunting (previously available in Red Dead Online only)

Red Chestnut Arabian – a fleet-footed beast with a distinctive coat (previously available in Red Dead Online only)

Plus 3 new wild horse variations – keep an eye out for wild herds featuring the Buttermilk Buckskin, Kentucky Saddler, Liver Chestnut Morgan and Gold Palomino Tennessee Walker

5 New Trinkets to collect with new effects:

Hawk Talon – permanently decreases Stamina bar drain speed by 30% when drawing a bow

Cat Eye – permanently increases the length of Fortifying tonic effects by 20%

Shark Tooth – permanently increases horse bonding experience bonus by 10%

Turtle Shell – permanently increases health bar refill speed by 10%

Crow Beak – permanently increases looted ammo by 10%

The recommended and minimum PC requirements for Red Dead Redemption 2 were also revealed today. You can check those here in preparation for the game’s PC release that’s coming on November 5th.