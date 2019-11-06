Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2’s PC Launch Is Off to a Rocky Start

Red Dead Redemption 2 launched today onto PC, bringing Rockstar Games’ critically-acclaimed and […]

By

Red Dead Redemption 2 launched today onto PC, bringing Rockstar Games’ critically-acclaimed and best-selling open-world western to a large slab of new gamers. And if you have a proper gaming PC, the game looks and runs incredible. However, the launch hasn’t been very smooth for one of the generation’s biggest releases. As many predicted it would, the Rockstar Games PC launcher has been having trouble all day. Some players haven’t been able to get on at all. Meanwhile, others are being booted during the loading screen. In other words, getting in, but only for a few seconds.

“We’re aware of the current issues and are actively looking into any other issues as they arise – we’ll continue to update the Rockstar Support pages with more information as it becomes available,” said a Rockstar Games spokesperson to USgamer earlier today. There’s no word when players can expect further fixes for all the issues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since issuing the above statement, an update has been released to the Rockstar Games launcher, but it appears many players are still having trouble:

That all said, as you would expect, fans have been not happy to play what is easily one of the most anticipated PC releases of the year, even if the game has been available on PS4 and Xbox One since 2018.

Utter disappointment

Everything is fine….

Just sad

No cowboy today

It’s buggy too

The best pc release since…

Tagged:

Related Posts