Red Dead Redemption 2’s PC Launch Is Off to a Rocky Start

Red Dead Redemption 2 launched today onto PC, bringing Rockstar Games’ critically-acclaimed and best-selling open-world western to a large slab of new gamers. And if you have a proper gaming PC, the game looks and runs incredible. However, the launch hasn’t been very smooth for one of the generation’s biggest releases. As many predicted it would, the Rockstar Games PC launcher has been having trouble all day. Some players haven’t been able to get on at all. Meanwhile, others are being booted during the loading screen. In other words, getting in, but only for a few seconds.

“We’re aware of the current issues and are actively looking into any other issues as they arise – we’ll continue to update the Rockstar Support pages with more information as it becomes available,” said a Rockstar Games spokesperson to USgamer earlier today. There’s no word when players can expect further fixes for all the issues.

Since issuing the above statement, an update has been released to the Rockstar Games launcher, but it appears many players are still having trouble:

An update has been made to Rockstar Games Launcher. For release notes please see: https://t.co/hCyU63iRcc — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) November 5, 2019

That all said, as you would expect, fans have been not happy to play what is easily one of the most anticipated PC releases of the year, even if the game has been available on PS4 and Xbox One since 2018.

Utter disappointment

I pre-ordered Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC half a month ago, and in the recent days I got SO excited, and today when I hit “PLAY” I was met with utter dissapointment as the Launcher crashed all the time. pic.twitter.com/MyBjVkxJtc — RalphAlpha111 (@ralphalpha111) November 5, 2019

Everything is fine….

guys, red dead redemption 2 is fine on pc, i’ve had no problems whatsoever with it, what are you guys talking about? pic.twitter.com/eUk26gZRLR — T9 (@Thafnine) November 5, 2019

Just sad

Hmm….looks like Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC is filed with bugs and crashes, I’ve heard that the game is really unoptimized, which is sad.



1440p/60-80FPS on a RTX 2080 Ti + i7-9700K.



While It’s Native 4K 30FPS on an Xbox One X.



That’s sad, especially for a 2080 Ti. @R3P01012 — Just A More Powerful LED ⭕️ (@JustGamerLED) November 5, 2019

No cowboy today

When you finish your work, then restart your PC to install a windows update, only to discover it fixed your Red Dead Redemption 2 launch crash. Guess I’ll have to be a cowboy tomorrow now! — Will (@willbur94) November 6, 2019

It’s buggy too

They had an extra year for the PC port of Red Dead Redemption 2 and it releases so damn buggy. Trees wiggling weird, loads of visual glitches, and constant crashing. This is pretty unacceptable, especially after that extra year. Very disappointed so far. — Thomas 🐩 (@LittleThomasKid) November 5, 2019

