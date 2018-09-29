PS4 Owners Get ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ DLC Timed Exclusives

It’s almost time to dive into the Wild, Wild West with Red Dead Redemption 2 but it appears that the game won’t be the same experience for all – at least not at launch.

With the recently revealed PlayStation 4 bundle that debuted earlier this week, we’ve got a little more information about the upcoming Western title, including timed-DLC and player support for its online mode.

Rockstar Games has not been shy about their close relationship with Sony and the recently revealed exclusives are evident of that business bond. According to the back of the packaging for the PlayStation 4 bundle, there will be select Online DLC that will be a timed exclusive on the platform for 30 days. The bright side for this is that it’s only 30 days, there have been timed-exclusives in the past that lasted much longer, making the risk for spoilers infinitely greater.

The packaging also notated that the Red Dead Online feature hosts anywhere between 2-32 players at a time. Rockstar Games themselves hasn’t revealed this particular detail, but this is their official packaging.

According to Rockstar earlier this month, “Red Dead Online is an evolution of the classic multiplayer experience in the original Red Dead Redemption, blending narrative with competitive and cooperative gameplay in fun new ways. Using the gameplay of the upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2 as a foundation, Red Dead Online will be ready to be explored alone or with friends, and will also feature constant updates and adjustments to grow and evolve this experience for all players.”

One thing is for sure, this game is going to be one hell of a doozy. The file size alone is astronomical, coming in at a whopping 105 GB download. For a little perspective, Grand Theft Auto V was considered annoying massive, and that was only 65 GB. Essentially, if you’re wanting to play – make sure you’ve got that external hard drive ready.

For anyone that has Red Dead Redemption 2 for either Xbox One or PlayStation 4 (sadly, still no PC), the online service will be completely free. As for the game itself, Red Dead Redemption 2 drops for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players on October 26, 2018 to kick off the holiday season.