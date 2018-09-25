‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ PS4 Pro Bundle Pre-Orders Hit Amazon and Walmart

If you’ve been thinking about splurging on a PlayStation 4 to play games like Marvel’s Spider-Man and Red Dead Redemption II, the best deal going right now is on the Red Dead Redemption II PS4 Pro bundle for $399, which includes a free copy of the game.

Pre-orders are live on Amazon and at Walmart now with a release date set for October 26th. Reserve one while you can because these are going to be harder to find as we approach the release date. Admittedly, the bundle isn’t nearly as exciting as the recent Marvel Spider-Man PlayStation 4 bundle with its limited edition console design, but the odds of getting one of those at this point are slim to none unless you’re willing to pay the markups.

Keep in mind that the Red Dead Redemption II PlayStation 4 bundle is covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date (don’t hold your breath waiting on that discount though).

In other big bundle news, the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch bundle is finally available to pre-order on Amazon for $359.99 with shipping slated for November 2nd. If it sells out there, you can fall back on Walmart.

The bundle comes complete with a branded dock, Joy-Cons, and a download code for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that won’t be valid until the game launches on December 7th. Again, the bundle is covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee.

