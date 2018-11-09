‘Red Dead Redemption 2’: Here’s What Happens When You’re a Jerk to Everybody in Camp

A big part of Red Dead Redemption 2 is the dynamics of the gang. If you’ve played the open-world Western, you’ll know that you spend a lot of time in camp with the rest of Dutch’s crew. Whether it’s playing poker, sleeping, doing chores, or interacting with the various members, the camp always feels alive and living. Sometimes, however, it isn’t always a positive experience.

When talking to your fellow band of misfits, you have the choice to either greet them or antagonize them, just like every NPC in the game. But beyond when talking to Micah, there’s really never a reason to hit the antagonize prompt, unless of course you’re playing an “evil” Morgan run.

That said, curious how the camp and its inhabitants respond, one player tested the systems of the game by continuously antagonizing the gang members, and found out there’s consequences for doing so.

As you can see, Lenny in particular doesn’t take too kindly to you being a jerk to everyone. Though, he never punches Micah for doing the same thing, so maybe he just doesn’t like you.

The fact that there are systems in place that react to how you to treat the camp is just another example of how Rockstar Games is the king when it comes to the smaller details. Most games, there would be no consequence beyond some lip from the person being antagonized, but if Red Dead Redemption 2 is anything, it’s a game of consequences.

It’s unclear whether anyone else other than Lenny ever deals out the justice for Morgan. It would be awesome if it was just random. The idea that if you get too mouthy Uncle comes out of nowhere and gives you the a meaty right hook sounds too good to be true.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.