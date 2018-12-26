‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Player Glitches Into Restricted Frozen and Snowy Area

Earlier this year a Red Dead Redemption 2 player managed to glitch into a restricted area from the first game: Mexico. Now, another player has managed to glitch into a different restricted zone on the opposite side of the map: the snowy mountains to the north.

So, what did the player find? Well, not much. But there’s area to explore: such as frozen lakes, ice walls (Red Dead Redemption 2’s world confirmed as flat), and of course mountains. There’s even goats and other wildlife to interact with.

So, how do you get to these unreachable snowy realms? Well, there appears to be a few ways, but the most common and reliable way is via the invisible wall west of Barrow Lagoon. Once you hit the mountain there that can’t be scaled, set up camp. Once in camp, get up, and you’ll find yourself over said invisible ridge free to explore until you turn into an icicle. Of course, make sure you have the proper warm clothing before you do any of this.

As for why any of this is detailed, textured, etc. — if no one can normally access it — it isn’t because Rockstar Games’ has any plans to use it for DLC. I mean, it could be doing that. But that’s not the point. The point is that developers do this often in order to make sure when you reach the end of the map: it’s not just empty dark space beyond. It’s a common thing, and shouldn’t be used as any fuel for any type of DLC talk that expands in this area. Though, that would be pretty cool.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing this, there’s been zero word of a Nintendo Switch port or a PC port. However, while the former is very, very unlikely — probably impossible — the latter has leaked multiple times suggesting it’s in the pipeline and maybe even coming soon.

