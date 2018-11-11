‘Red Dead Redemption 2’: How To Find The Creepy Guy With A Tent Full of NSFW Pictures

In Red Dead Redemption 2, it feels like there’s an endless amount of side-content, random encounters and random events that are easy to miss, but some of the game’s most rewarding and best content.

And some of these content strays away from the game’s realism, while a good chunk of it is a gateway to some of the more weirder and memorable moments in the open-world western.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And then there are also some parts of Red Dead Redemption 2 that remind us how brutal, strange, and unsettiling just normal reality can be. For example, there’s a creepy dude in the game who has a tent full of naked pictures and drawings of women he’s been stalking, and doing God knows what else to.

In Red Dead Redemption 2 players can come across a strange man camping out on a hill near Emerald Ranch who invites you to sit down next to his fire with him. Almost immediately it’s obvious that there’s something not right with the guy. But if your red flag censor didn’t go off, the open tent behind him with pictures and drawings of various women nude probably would give it away.

Anyway, if you decide to take a seat and appease the stranger with positive reactions, he’ll tell you about a beautiful widow he’s been stalking up north. Turns out that character is actually a semi-prominent character that appears later in the game — who will remain unnamed for the sake of not getting too spoilery.

Anyway, after a lengthy conversation where the stranger — who’s clearly not mentally sound — suggests he’s thinking about paying the widow a visit, who he believes likes him, and who he believes will invite him to be her new man. He’s delusional.

As the conversation concludes, the stranger suddenly becomes suspicious of Arthur Morgan — for reasons that aren’t entirely clear — and decides to leave. Naturally, fearing what he might do to that woman, I hogtied him and then threw him off a bridge.

I then returned to the campsite to inspect the tent more and found that in addition to numerous pictures and drawings of women, he also had numerous handcuffs, women’s clothing, a mannequin head, and other weird stuff that reassured me I was right to throw him off a bridge, despite the lowering of my honor suggesting otherwise.

In another save game, I attempted to follow him to see where he goes (thinking he may go to the aforementioned widow), but he just rode around the area on horseback doing nothing. Whether he eventually goes anywhere though, I’m not sure, because I got mauled by some damn O’Driscolls.

Anyway, the widow he’s referring to is the one located north of Annesburg in Willard’s Rest, the same one there are some side missions tied to later in the game. Without getting too spoilery, there appears to be multiple different outcomes for the fate of this character dependent on your actions in the game. It’s unclear if stopping or leaving the creeper has any impact on said fate, but it’s probably not a bad idea to not take any chances.

It’s also worth noting that some players have reported that there’s no man with a tent full of nudes at the above marked location. Meanwhile, a few others have reported seeing him elsewhere.

It appears that if you get too far into the game, you won’t be able to find the character, though this hasn’t been confirmed, so take that with a grain of salt.

Personally, I found the character on the first attempt at finding him, but did notice that when I loaded an autosave right before I approached him, he was gone. In other words, if you don’t find him right away, don’t worry he may appear at the location at a different point in the game, and perhaps a different place.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.