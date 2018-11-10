‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Is Causing Issues For Real-Life O’Driscolls

With the release of Red Dead Redemption 2, it’s never been a worse time to be an O’Driscoll.

If you’ve played Rockstar Games’ new open-world western, you will be familiar with the deep, inexplicable hatred for O’Driscolls all of its players develop. Just the other day when I came across Driscoll’s raspberries in the supermarket, I almost exploded them all over the place with my handy cattleman revolver. And apparently the virtual rivalry has spread to other real-life places, because real-life O’Driscolls are getting hate all over the Internet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One person, with the unfortunate name of Colm O’Driscoll — the same name as the leader of the O’Driscoll gang — took to Twitter to share his experience since the game launched.

So it turns out I share the same name as a #RedDeadRedemption2 character and now I’m receiving hate mail online 😂 pic.twitter.com/jOJOb2T5D0 — Colm O’ Driscoll (@ColmODriscoll) November 3, 2018

In a Eurogamer article, Colm O’Driscoll, an Ireland resident who hasn’t even played the game, shares that since the title launched on October 26 he has recieved multiple threatening messages, and even some death threats. And while they are all likely made in jest, they do get pretty intense, and according to Colm, pretty annoying.

“I find the whole thing kinda funny, but the messages are starting to get annoying,” said O’Driscoll. “A little part of me worries that some of these people are so emotionally invested in the game that they’re starting to lose perception of what’s real and what isn’t.”

According to O’Driscoll, he’s had to start blocking some people, who apparently are stuck in the cowboy simulation and can’t break free.

Individuals aren’t the only ones getting some flak, companies are too. As mentioned above, there’s a produce company called Driscoll’s that has been the target of many pictures featuring a middle finger on the game’s Reddit page.

Meanwhile an Irish liquor store featuring the name has lost who knows how many costumers.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If you’re playing, make sure to pour out a shot of Kentucky Bourbon tonight for all the real-life O’Driscolls out there.

For more news and coverage on the critically-acclaimed game, click here.