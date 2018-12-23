‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Has Multiple Voice Actors From ‘Bully’

If you’re a big fan of Rockstar Games’ 2006 action-adventure game Bully, you’ll be pleased to know that there are actually multiple voice actors from the beloved game in Rockstar Games’ most recent title: Red Dead Redemption 2.

The discovery was made by SWEGTA, a YouTube channel dedicated to Bully and known for digging up anything related to the title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The most prominent role taken up by a voice actor from Bully is that of Albert Cakes, who players meet towards the end of the open-world western. If Cakes’ voice at all sounds familiar, it’s because the voice actor who plays Cakes is Michael Cullen, who played the small but memorable role of the stepdad of protagonist Jimmy Hopkins.

The second voice actor crossover is perhaps the most obvious, at least to hardcore Bully fans. When you came across Clay Davis in Red Dead Redemption 2 and thought he sounded just a little familiar, it’s because the character is played by Kevin Cahoon, a voice talent who has only ever lent himself to two games: Bully and Red Dead Redemption 2. In the former, he played one of the “nerds” Thad Carlson.

And lastly there is Anthony MacBain, a jack-of-all-trade at Rockstar Games who has lent his voice across many of its titles. In Bully, he played the carny Freely, a deep cut I reckon most Bully fans don’t even remember. However, in Red Dead Redemption 2, MacBain didn’t lend his voice to any prominent character: just some random NPC. What random NPC: nobody knows. Whether the voice would even be recognizable, is also uncertain. But a MacBain-voiced NPC is out there somewhere.

As YouTube channel SWEGTA points out, it’s not uncommon for companies to use the same voice actors across games, but it’s neat nonetheless, at least if you’re a huge Bully fan, like myself. Here’s the hoping one of the three got into someone’s ear about a Bully sequel, which has been rumored for a long time, but has never manifested into anything tangible, at least not yet.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For more news and coverage on the game, click here.