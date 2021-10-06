Red Dead Redemption 2 Player Discovers Incredible Arthur Morgan Detail

A Red Dead Redemption 2 player over on Reddit has discovered an incredible detail about Arthur Morgan. Red Dead Redemption 2 may be three years old, but it remains an industry benchmark. From start to finish and top to bottom, the game is well-realized with incredible attention to detail you don’t see in other games. In the past, we’ve relayed many examples of this, including that Arthur Morgan’s pupils dilate and do so appropriately. This is a minor, inconsequential detail, that doesn’t positively impact the game by itself, but when you combine it with a million other details of this variety, they come together and make up the difference between Red Dead Redemption 2 and other games.

The new incredible detail once again involves Arthur Morgan’s eyes. In addition to his pupils dilating, Arthur Morgan’s eyes also accurately reflect what he’s seeing. Again, small detail, but a detail most games either miss or decide to skip over. And while it’s a small detail, this doesn’t mean it was easy to implement. In fact, the little we know about how lighting works in games, this wouldn’t be very easy at all.

Below, you can check out the detail for yourself, courtesy of Reddit:

It’s unclear if each and every character in the game has this detail or if it’s just Arthur Morgan. Chances are it’s just for Arthur Morgan and other major characters, but right now, this is just an assumption.

