Six Months Later, Red Dead Redemption 2 Players Still Haven’t Found Gavin

When Red Dead Redemption 2 released last October, I spent three months playing it religiously. I spent dozens of hours hunting and letting my beard grow in the grizzlies. I played Poker with Mr. Pearson and Grimshaw more than I’d ever play with my real life friends. And I spent weeks straight exploring the game’s world, interacting with its characters, and getting completely lost in its content in the process. During my three months with the game’s single-player campaign, I also heard the screams of “GAVIN” when I closed my eyes late at night.

In Red Dead Redemption 2 you can come across an unnamed English bloke who’s incessantly shouting something about a Gavin. When you approach the man, who adorns a dapper outfit, he will tell you about his friend Gavin, who has gone missing. The stranger will tell you that Gavin’s English and the most lovely person you’ll ever meet. And that’s it. There’s essentially no other details.

Now, if you’re like me, you spent hours reading crazy fan theories and searching every inch of the game’s world looking for Gavin. But he’s nowhere to be found. And over the course of the game you’ll continue to run into Gavin’s friend, who hasn’t given up on finding his buddy Gav.

Even in the game’s epilogue, Gavin’s friend, who looks deranged and homeless at this point, is still looking for his English chum. Now, whether Gavin is in the game or not, who knows. If he is, nobody has been able to find him, despite large organized efforts to hunt him down bigfoot-style and despite the fact the game has been available for exactly six months now.

There’s no actor credited with voicing a Gavin character, which suggests that if he’s in the game, it isn’t in a meaningful fashion. Further, if you kill Gavin’s friend, you find out his name is Nigel, and he’s has been corresponding with a man named Tom back in the UK, telling him that Gavin and him have become very successful and rich cowboys. So, not only is Nigel crazy, but he’s a liar as well.

If Gavin is real, then it’s likely he got kidnapped and killed by some O’Driscolls or nobody sucked the venom out of his snake bite, causing him to perish. Further, if he is real, it doesn’t seem you can find the bloke or any trace of him. All of this suggests that Gavin is actually not real, and that Nigel is simply deranged.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Red Dead Redemption 2. Do you think Gavin is real? Is he actually in the game? Or is Nigel simply suffering from split personality syndrome? Let me hear those theories.

