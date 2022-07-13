New Red Dead Redemption 2 Report Finally Has Some Good News for Fans

A report about the future of Red Dead Redemption 2 has been making the rounds, and it has nothing but bad news. The good news is that the source has since provided a clarification that removes much of the sting of the initial report. Last week, Rockstar Games addressed the future of Red Dead Online, more or less confirming support for it is on ice in order for it to focus more on GTA 6. What Rockstar Games didn't mention was Red Dead Redemption 2 proper. There's a growing demand for the 2018bgame to be ported to PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Previously, the aforementioned report claimed that work on this port was scraped and the plans were cancelled. That said, there's since been a clarification relaying word of slightly better news.

Clarifying this initial report, the Tez2 -- a prominent Rockstar Games insider who has proven reliable and reputable in the past on numerous occasions -- notes that the next-gen port of the game is still in the works, but that work on it has been slowed down and will be slower until GTA 6 is out the door.

"Just wanna say I was going off the recent newswire announcement," said the Tez2. "A source clarified that it's not 'cancelled or halted' and still planned. Just slowed down and likely to be picked up after [GTA] VI."

By the sounds of it, the port won't release before GTA 6, which is likely still a couple of years away, with most rumors penciling the game in for a 2024 release, though 2025 and beyond has been thrown around, as has 2023. As we've reported in the past, we've only ever heard a 2024 release thrown around through the grapevine.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source in question is good, it doesn't change the fact this is alll information of the unofficial variety. And it's also subject to change, especially if it's as far out as it sounds. As for Rockstar Games, it's stayed quiet about all of this so far. We don't anticipate this changing, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.