Wait, is Rockstar Games teasing a Red Dead Redemption 2 Mexico expansion? Well, that’s exactly what some RDR2 players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC think Rockstar is doing, but as you would expect, the lines connecting the dots are a bit dubious. The speculation has taken over the Red Dead Redemption Reddit page, thanks to a post that asks whether or not anyone else noticed what they believe to be more plant life in the Nuevo Paraiso region than there was previously. Of course, the implications of this would be that Rockstar Games has been touching up and working on the region, which it would only do for new content, or, in other words, for a Red Dead Online or Read Dead Redemption 2 expansion.

As noted, the observation has been making the rounds and has triggered the Dutch van de Linde “have some damn faith” memes. That said, while on the surface level it’s all a compelling case, some players have refuted the claim entirely, noting that the level of vegetation has not increased at all. To bolster this refute, they provided a YouTube video as evidence. Below, you can check out this video (skip to 1:46) and the original Reddit post.

For now, it’s hard to know what to make of this. A big Red Dead Online expansion that expands into Mexico seems like something Rockstar Games would do, depending on how much or little it plans on supporting RDO in 2022 and beyond. It’s the obvious thing to do. A Red Dead Redemption 2 single-player expansion is a whole other beast. The only way this would happen is alongside a port to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Even then, it’s extremely unlikely as Rockstar Games no longer releases single-player expansions. Rather, it focuses on its online experiences and shifting resources to the next large project.

Of course, Rockstar Games or a Rockstar Games employee could squash all the speculation with a comment, but we don’t expect this to happen. From every individual developer to the company as a whole, Rockstar Games runs a tight ship when it comes to communication, never commenting on reports, rumors, leaks, or speculation. That said, if for some reason expectations are bucked and this does happen, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. Do you think there’s anything to this speculation?