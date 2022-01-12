New Red Dead Redemption Report Finally Gives Fans Hope

A new Red Dead Redemption report finally has some hope to give fans. Red Dead Online is in such bad shape that “Save Red Dead Online” has been trending on Twitter for days. If that wasn’t bad enough, a new report surfaced this week claiming that Red Dead Redemption 3 will not be releasing this generation. In other words, it’s very, very far away. That said, there’s finally some hope for fans of the open-world western series.

Over on Twitter, prominent industry insider and leaker, AccountNGT — best known for recent leaks on Star Wars Eclipse and GTA Online — relayed word of what Rockstar Games plans for the series are. When asked about whether Rockstar has any intentions of bringing Red Dead Redemption 2 to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S or whether it has any intentions of remaking Red Dead Redemption for modern platforms, the leaker says there’s a “pretty high” chance something will be announced this year. This is in response to the question, but it’s not clear if it’s answering both questions. Does the response cover both the Red Dead Redemption remake and the new port of RDR2? For now, this is unclear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve heard from previous reports that Rockstar Games is set to announce a new project this year. Many have assumed this will be GTA 6 — and it may be — but if this report is accurate, perhaps it will be a remake of Red Dead Redemption. In fact, this would make sense given that a majority of sources claim GTA 6 is nowhere near being released nor revealed. There have also been rumors about Bully 2, so it could fill the void, but this seems unlikely based on what we’ve heard through the grapevine.

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt, especially the speculation. At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games hasn’t even acknowledged this report, let alone responded to it. We don’t expect any of this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. Meanwhile, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. What do you want to see from Rockstar Games next?