Report: An Old Friend Is Likely To Be In Red Dead Redemption 2

Okay, so after checking out the awesome new trailer for the game, our excitement for Red Dead Redemption 2‘s arrival next year has ratcheted up to full speed again. But it’s interesting – some new information may have leaked about a potential, pivotal character in the game.

According to this NeoGAF leak, it appears that John Marston will be back for another go-around, setting up the story of what’s to come in the main Red Dead. That said, your character will be joining up with his gang after a spy notifies the government about their existence. From there, you’ll apparently build up some sort of posses, taking on missions while keeping one step ahead of the lawmen. Here’s the full scoop:

“You play a gang leader named Arthur. The biggest change made to the game is you have a posse. If I remember correctly, the story kind of starts when you find out someone in your outlaw gang is a pinkerton spy. The pinkertons end up having you on the run through most of the game. You acquire lots of members of your gang such as John Marston, Abigail, little Jack, and others. The core mechanic of the game is having to maintain and continuously move your outlaw camp. When you go on a mission you will choose who to take with you, similar to Mass Effect or Dragon Age. The game spans five zones. A directive they keep getting is to make the environments more interactive like Skyrim. Whatever that means.”

Apparently that’s not all, as the leak indicates that, at some point in the game, you’ll also be able to take control of John at one point, slowly building up his home and preparing for his family.

Now, keep in mind this coming from NeoGAF, and none of it has been made official by Rockstar Games, so take it with a grain of salt. That said, it’d be great to see Marston make a return, since he was such a great character in the first game. And who knows, he might just learn a thing or two from Arthur.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will release in spring 2018 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.